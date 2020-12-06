JANESVILLE—The Rock County Progressives will present Norman Stockwell, Bill Lueders and Dan Kaufman on “Lessons from the 2020 Elections.” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in an online program.
The program will be through Zoom. To be invited go to RockCountyProgressives.org or email RockCountyProgressives@gmail.com.
Norman Stockwell is publisher of The Progressive magazine, and served for over two decades as WORT’s Operations Coordinator. Bill Lueders is editor of The Progressive and was news editor at Isthmus, Madison’s alternative weekly, for 25 years. Dan Kaufman is the author of The Fall of Wisconsin: The Conservative Conquest of a Progressive Bastion and the Future of American Politics.