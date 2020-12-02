ROCKFORD—Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden will remain open for walking and hiking this winter.
The 155-acre facility will be open to the public Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.—4 p.m. The 1.8 miles of paved paths will remain accessible throughout the winter season, and restrooms will continue to be open at the Clarcor Pavilion. The Main Visitor’s Center remains closed.
Special QR-code signage has been installed at each end of the upper parking lot to allow non-members to utilize their smartphones to scan the code in order to pay daily admission at the time of their visit. Admission rates are $6 per adult and $3 per senior aged 62 and older, student, and child.
Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is at 2715 S. Main St., Rockford.