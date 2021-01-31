BELOIT—Kids Fun and Drama is taking registrations for its spring class offerings.
Families can register online at www.kfad608.com.
All classes will be offered virtually via Zoom. Links will be sent after registration is complete.
Class offerings include:
- Virtual musical for ages 7 and older.
- Dancing for actors.
- Improvisation for actors, for ages 9 and older.
- Acting 101 for ages 7 and older.
- Cartooning basics for ages 9 and older.
- Beginning musical theory.
Check dates of classes and other information at the KFAD website.