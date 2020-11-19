Dr. Barb Kelley has been named Interim Executive Director at KANDU.
A retired special education administrator and former president of the KANDU Board of Directors, Kelley has been serving nonprofit organizations and individuals with special needs in Rock County since 1992.
She has served on the KANDU board for nine years and this past year she served as president. She spent 27 years in the field of education with a bachelor’s and master’s in special education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, an Administration Leadership Certification from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a doctorate in Education Leadership from Edgewood College in Madison. She has taught several special education courses and continues to work as an adjunct instructor for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
KANDU Industries is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides opportunities for people with disabilities become productive individuals.