MADISON - Harris Sembhi and Gavin Luethy of Beloit Memorial High School won first place and each received a $750 scholarship in the Junior Achievement Business Challenge.
On March 8 the JA Titan Business Challenge offered 93 students from south central Wisconsin a chance to win college scholarships. The students representing nine high schools attended the day-long business strategy tournament.
Other scholarship winners included - Second place winners, Nicholas Allbee and Jack Harold from Janesville Craig High School, each received $500 in scholarship money. All four winners advance to the JA Titan State Competition set for May 4 at Acuity Insurance in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where they will compete against winners of other Wisconsin regional tournaments.
The JA Titan Business Challenge allows student teams to run a business simulation. The competition teaches students about the decisions needed to operate a successful company and provides the opportunity to practice skills like critical thinking, strategic development, and teamwork. Success depends on decisions the students make about production levels, marketing, product pricing, research & development, and capital improvements.
Event sponsors included ABC Supply, BMO, Baker Tilly, Colonel Robert H. Morse Foundation, Festival Foods, and Lycon, Inc.