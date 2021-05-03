MADISON—100 Students from seven south central Wisconsin high schools were CEOs for the day while competing in the virtual Junior Achievement Business Challenge on April 14.
Participating schools included Beloit Memorial High School, De Forest High School, Dodgeland High School, Janesville Craig High School, Janesville Parker High School, McFarland High School, and Sun Prairie High School.
Student teams were paired with community mentors to run a virtual manufacturing company using JA Titan, a computer business simulation. Students competing in the business strategy tournament made decisions regarding price, production, marketing, capital investment, and research and development. Winning teams had the best Performance Index, a combination of net income, retained earnings, and market share.
Regional sponsors for the south-central Wisconsin JA Business Challenge included BMO Harris Bank, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Festival Foods, Lycon, Inc., One Community Bank, OneNeck IT Solutions, Trachte, LLC, TDS, Inc., Bret Wagner and Alison Glienke (in honor of Mike & Melissa Wagner).
First place winners were David Kienitz and Kayleigh Knauss of Sun Prairie High School, and Jerry Healy and Grant Voegeli of Janesville Parker High School. They each won $500 scholarships. Second place and a $250 scholarship were won by Ashley Bindl and Jordynn Jaeger of McFarland High School and Andrew Jahnke and Koby Porter of Janesville Craig High School. All eight first and second place winners advance to the statewide JA Business Challenge Championship on May 4, 2021. The statewide event is sponsored by Acuity.