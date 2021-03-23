JANESVILLE—After being canceled last year due tothe pandemic, the Janesville Noon Lions Club’s largestannual fundraiser has returned for 2021.
Orders for the Rose & Carnation Sale will be accepted through April13 via all Lions Club members and online at lionsrosesale.com.
The Lions Club still is offering free delivery to homes and businesses in most of Rock County, with the exception of the Beloit area (ZIP codes 53511 and 53512).
Deliveries to business addresses occur on April 16 and residential orders on April17.
Buyers also have the option to pick up their flowers in person from the Traxler Park Warming House in Janesville between April 16-18, as well as at Finley Buick GMC in Beloit on April 17.