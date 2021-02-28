JANESVILLE—The Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk has scheduled a virtual meeting for team captains via Zoom at 1 p.m. March 7.
Captains will receive information about recruiting members to their team and raising money for the walk, scheduled for April 25. If you’d like to join the virtual meeting, RSVP by calling 608-752-8117 or emailing janesvillecropwalk@charter.net.
Organizers hope to raise $50,000 with ECHO again receiving 25% of the total. The remaining funds will help the efforts of Church World Service (CWS), a faith-based organization that fights hunger and poverty in communities around the globe.
Walkers can sign up online individually or as a team at www.crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi.
Just click on “Register,” fill in your details and you’ll find lots of tools to help you get started. There is no registration fee to participate, but walkers are encouraged to collect donations to support the cause.