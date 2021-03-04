WHITEWATER —The spirit of St. Patrick’s Day comes alive at Young Auditorium as Derek Byrne and Paddygrass return with their signature Celtic sounds at 7:30 p.m. on March 19 on the Young Auditorium stage at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.
Complete with Irish dancers and expert musicians, this show is a must see for fans of Irish, gospel, and folk music.
There will be two ways to watch. In person seating is limited to 50 people, but, the show will be streamed online as well.
Paddygrass plays a signature brand of Celtic, Bluegrass and Gospel. Over the last 10-years, bandleader Derek Byrne has assembled a collective of Wisconsin’s best Irish musicians to perform an eclectic mix of old Irish favorites and upbeat, foot stomping sing-alongs.
Paddygrass will move you to sing, dance, drink and forget all else.
To purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, or contact UW-Whitewater Ticket Services at 262-472-2222.
For the “Donate What You Can” live stream access for this performance, please register using the form found on the‘Derek Byrne and Paddygrass’ event page at www.youngauditorium.com. All those who register will be sent a performance link, via email, the morning of the show. Simply click the link, and you’ll be routed to a performance page containing the exclusive live stream.While access to the show link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a ‘Donate What You Can’ performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised and appreciated, with all proceeds benefitting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund. Place your donation today at: www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.