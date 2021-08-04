JANESVILLE—Three in-person job fairs will be offered in August at the Rock County Job Center starting on Aug. 10.
The events, the first in-person job fairs in almost two years, are limited to 10 employers at each, due to social distancing protocols, with employers setting up in the Resource Room and classrooms B and C. Job seekers are encouraged to attend all three events as different employers will be in attendance at each event.
The sessions will be held from 1—3 p.m. on consecutive Tuesdays—-Aug. 10, 17, and 24. For more information, contact DWD Job Service Employment and Training Specialist Lesley Luna at 608-901-5694 or Lesley.Luna@dwd.wisconsin.gov.