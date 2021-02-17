BELOIT—Musica Maxima will present a concert at 3 p.m. on March 28 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
This will be an in-person concert, but audience members will be asked to wear masks and seating will be socially distanced.
Featured will be Emily Sobacki performing on violin. Max Yount will accompany on organ, piano and harpsichord. Please join online at www.firstcon.org.
Also scheduled is a concert at 3 p.m. on April 18 featuring Brendon Wang on piano. Wang is a student of David Newman will will be celebrating his graduation in this senior recital.
An online concert will be presented at 3 p.m. Feb. 21 featuring members of the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble. This is a live stream-only concert.