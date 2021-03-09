JANESVILLE—The Rock County Housing Authority is seeking people interested in serving on the authority.
The authority provides oversight to HOME program revolving loan funds that are primarily used to assist eligible low- to moderate-income individuals repair and rehabilitate their homes in areas of the County generally outside Beloit and Janesville.
Ideal candidates will have experience or interest in areas that include real estate, community development, finance, residential construction, social services, or business. Individuals will be appointed by the County Board Chair and are subject to confirmation by the County Board of Supervisors. Appointees will serve a three-year term. There are currently two vacancies on the Housing Authority.
Individuals interested should submit an email or letter outlining why they are interested and qualified for this role. Applicants may also choose to submit a resume outlining their relevant experiences. Materials should be submitted via email to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us or by mail to:
Rich Bostwick, Rock County Board of Supervisors Chair, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545
Application deadline is 5 p.m. April 2.