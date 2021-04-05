DURAND, Ill.—Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will host a Spring Wildlife Baby Shower on May 1 to benefit newborn arrivals at the center.
Hoo Haven has received hundreds of injured or abandoned baby birds, fawns, squirrels, and bunnies, among other animals since late March. To celebrate the new arrivals, the center will hold a Baby Shower from noon—3 p.m. at the center at 10823 Cleveland Road, Durand. Wildlife newborns will be available for “quiet” viewing to see how dedicated volunteers are in caring for them. Interactive exhibits, self-guided tours, a scavanger hunt and educational programs are planned as well.
The event is free, but visitors are asked to consider bringing a baby shower gift for the animals from the Hoo Haven wish list or purchasing items from the center gift shop. Cash donations to the center also will be appreciated.
Activities will be both indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. Visitors will be asked to wear face masks and abide by COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Social distancing also will be enforced.
For more information, visit the Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation Center website at www.hoohaven.org or visit the Hoo Haven Events Facebook page.