ROCKTON—The Hononegah Community High School Math Team will host the Hononegah Math Invitational this Saturday.
In the past, the Invitational involved up to 13 schools sending buses of students to compete in the classrooms at Hononegah Community High School.
In spite of COVID limitations, Hononegah is still hosting the competition this year but with major modifications to ensure the safety of students and staff. Each team will be competing remotely from their own school site in this virtual event. High schools participating in this year’s competition include: Boylan, Byron, Grant Community, Harlem, Hononegah, Huntley, Rockford Lutheran, Wauconda, Woodstock, and Woodstock North.
The competition runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The competition tests will be administered through an online platform, and scores will be tallied to determine winners. Our Awards Ceremony will be held via Google Meet at noon.