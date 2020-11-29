JANESVILLE—HealthNet of Rock County, a nonprofit organization that provides a wide variety of health care services at low or no cost to underserved residents, will be participating in a Giving Tuesday campaign on Dec. 1.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville will be matching Giving Tuesday donations up to $4,000.
HealthNet strives to meet the needs of Rock County residents. Expanding services include dental, chiropractic, mental health and more.
Donations to HealthNet’s Giving Tuesday campaign can be made by credit card at www.healthnet-rock.org/donate, by calling 608-314-1923, or by mailing a check to HealthNet of Rock County, Inc. 23 W. Milwaukee Street Suite 201, Janesville, WI 53548.