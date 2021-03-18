BELOIT—Tami Kellerman, Beloit Health System Executive Director of Foundation, Marketing and Community Relations, has been awarded the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) Designation by CFRE International.
Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards which include tenure in the profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.
CFRE recipients are awarded certification for a three-year period.
“We are proud of Tami’s accomplishment and her continued commitment to excellence,” BHS President/CEO, Tim McKevett.