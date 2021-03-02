BELOIT—A Beloit College panel discussion on racial disparity in health care will be presented virtually on March 12.
The discussion titled #GetWoke: Racial Disparity in Health Care will be presented from 7—8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists will be Nzingha Hall, Nilma Ortiz-Colon and Lynette Mindt. Moderator will be Professor Ron Watson.
The panel will discuss: What role does public health infrastructure play in the COVID-19 response? What can health systems and health care providers do to address inequities in their communities? Why is race and ethnicity data collection and reporting so critical during the COVID-19 crisis? What are the pressing needs of minority communities as COVID-19 ravages their communities?