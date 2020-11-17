BELOIT—The Stateline Community Foundation is pleased to announce the following programs are currently accepting grant applications. All application must be submitted online.
- Community Impact Grant Program—Letter of Inquiry and grant application opens Nov. 18 and closes Jan. 19. Funds are for programs and services benefiting the Stateline Area.
- The Clinton Community Fund is accepting grant applications. Nonprofit organizations or schools in Clinton may apply for a project benefitting the Clinton Community.
Visit: https://statelinecf.org/grant-program/ for more details of Community Foundation grant opportunities.