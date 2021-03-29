Well-child visits are an important part of infancy and childhood. Over the past year, many of these routine medical visits have been missed due to the pandemic.
Well-child visits are important for tracking your child’s growth and development and for keeping up-to-date on their vaccines. The vaccines that children receive at these visits prevent the return of many serious diseases like polio, whooping cough, diphtheria and measles.
Many parents have questions about vaccinating their children.
What if my child missed a dose of vaccine?
When a dose of a vaccine is missed, your child does not need to start over for most vaccines. The earlier doses are still good. The doctor will continue the series of shots wherever they left off.
How can I make shots less stressful for my child?
For infants, bring favorite comfort items, like a blanket, toy or pacifier. Distract them from the shot, smile and let them know it is OK. For older children, talk to them about how the shots will keep them healthy and let them know that it will sting, but only for a second. Bring a favorite book or toy to distract them.
Do childhood vaccines contain mercury that could harm my child?
In 1999, it was decided that thimerosal, a preservative that contains mercury, should be removed from all childhood vaccines. By 2003, all but trace amounts were gone from all childhood vaccines. Multi-dose influenza vaccines may still contain some thimerosal.
Is it bad for my child to get so many vaccines at once?
There is no evidence that receiving all recommended vaccines as scheduled is harmful for a healthy child. Vaccines are scheduled to best protect your child and delaying them leaves your child vulnerable to those diseases.
Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect your child and your community from serious diseases. If your child is due or past due for their vaccines, contact your doctor about an appointment. If your child needs vaccines and you do not have a doctor or health insurance, contact the Rock County Public Health Department at 608-757-5440.
—-
Shari Faber is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department. For more information follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.