Blood donations are still essential, even during the pandemic.
To provide an incentive for people to give blood, the American Red Cross is partnering with the NFL to make giving blood a little more pleasant.
Everyone who donates blood or platelets in January automatically will be entered to win a getaway to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. In addition, those who come to give blood through Jan. 20, will also be automatically entered to win a Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.
There are several opportunities to give blood. The following is a list of American Red Cross blood drives scheduled in Rock County in January.
Milton—11 a.m.—4 p.m. Jan. 15 at St. Mary’s Center, 837 Parkview.
Janesville—9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Janesville Masonic Temple, 2322 E. Milwaukee St., and noon—6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Osborne Ave.
Beloit—1—5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Road.
Orfordville—noon—6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Legion, 3913 S. State Road 213.
Evansville—noon—6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Creekside Place Community Center, 102 Maple St.
Edgerton—9 a.m.—2 p.m. Jan. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S. St. Joseph Circle.
For more information, visit the website at www.redcrossblood.org.