ROCKFORD—“How to Find the Genealogy of a House and Those Who Lived In It,” will be the topic for discussion in an online presentation by the Winnebago and Boone Counties Genealogical Society at 1:30 p.m. April 10.
Vicki Ruthe Hahn will give the presentation via Zoom. She is a retired librarian and founder of the Stateline Genealogy Club at the Beloit Public Library.
Using genealogy techniques, she will help participants find architectural clues, research local history, gain legal documents and other tactics in researching houses and their histories.
Please email wbcgensociety@gmail.com to get your ZOOM link before noon on the day of the event. Your sign in information will be emailed to you a few days before the event.
For more information, call Diane at 815-543-2287.