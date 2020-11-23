JANESVILLE—The Rock County Genealogical Society will host a free online family history Zoom program by Brian Richards at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
Richards, a native of Oregon, Wisconsin, is a retired elevator mechanic who researched his own family and developed more interests and skills enroute.
He will share his experiences tracing lost lines and the joy of helping others without the resources unite with lost family members for the first time.
This free Zoom meeting is open to the public and can be seen from a PC or smartphone. For details and the link, go to the RCGS website’s events page here: www.rcgswi.org/events—speakers.html