JANESVILLE—Applications for the Rock County Genealogical Society (RCGS) Scholarship are now being accepted.
Application forms have been sent to all Rock County high schools. Any interested student may also contact RCGS.Library@gmail.com to have the application sent to him/her directly. Applications are due March 31.
The program is open to Rock County high school seniors. Each student’s application will include 1) a recent transcript from their high school, 2) the student’s Four Generation Family Tree, 3) a listing of community volunteer involvement and 4) a short essay on the impact their family history has had on their life.