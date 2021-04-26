Doug Soldat, a turf and urban soil specialist with the Department of Soil Science at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, will talk about how to create and maintain healthy soil in gardens and landscapes during an online gardening webinar from 6—7 p.m. on May 18.
The UW—Madison, Division of Extension Rock County is presenting the Zoom webinar.
During the webinar, participants will learn how to conduct a soil test and interpret the results. Various amendments to improve the soil for greater gardening success also will be discussed.
To register for this free event, go to https://go.wisc.edu/461n76. For more information, contact Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist at julie.hill@wisc.edu.