JANESVILLE — The University of Wisconsin Extension - Rock County will present a gardening webinar titled "Confessions of a Black Thumb: Plants That I Have Killed (or at least seriously maimed.)" online via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Dr. Brian Hudelson, director of the UW-Madison Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic will present the program. Those viewing the program can use Hudelson's cautionary tales to improve their own gardening. He will describe his failures in attempting to grow plants in is home garden.
This is a free event, but registration is required. go to the website at https://go.wisc.edu/fs4gi5. Once registered, you will be sent the webinar connection information the day before the event.
Anyone with questions about the event can contact Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist, at julie.hill@wisc.edu.