BELOIT —Fruzen Intermediate School student Mathew Bernier was named a first prize winner in the fifth grade category of the Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the winners recently.
“We received about 130 poster designs from fourth, fifth,and sixth graders across Wisconsin,” said Amanda Kamps, DNR Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist. “It was a fun and challenging task to narrow down the winners for each grade.”
The Keep Wildlife Wild initiative began in 2014 to provide information about wildlife species’ natural behaviors, tips on how to determine if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if someone finds an animal that needs help.
“I worked really hard on trying to win,” Mathew Bernier said. “I like bears, so I drew a mama bear and her baby cub on my poster.”