Community Action, Inc. announces food assistance services available in both Rock and Walworth counties.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) is a federal program that provides food assistance to low-income households through the distribution of food commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Services (FNS). TEFAP is a supplemental food assistance program that is designed to work in combination with other assistance programs in efforts to maximize and target limited food and funding resources. Community Action, Inc. is one of 16 Emergency Feeding Organizations (EFOs) administering the distribution of TEFAP commodities to food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. The program is supported by funding from the Wisconsin Department of Health and Family Services (DHFS).
To learn more about participating in the TEFAP program or to find out how your food pantry can benefit, please contact: Judy Madsen, 1545 Hobbs Drive, Delavan, WI 53115, jmadsen@community-action.orgor call 262- 728-8296.
Participating food pantries in Rock County include the Salvation Army in Beloit, Salvation Army in Janesville, Caritas in Beloit, Clinton Food Pantry, ECHO in Janesville, Edgerton Outreach, Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet, and Orfordville Food Pantry.