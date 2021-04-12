JANESVILLE—The Salvation Army of Rock County Women’s Auxiliary will hold its annual flower sale on May 5 and 6 from 8:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m. and May 7 from 8:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. at the former Joann Fabric Store in Creston Park Mall, 1335 Creston Park Drive, Janesville.
Presale order forms are available by calling 608-754-2307 or e-mailing tkward726@gmail.com. Please include your home address so a form can be mailed to you. Pre-orders are due April 23.
Featured are hanging baskets, large patio pots, and a large variety of annuals in flats and 4 1/2 pots. Additional flowers will also be available in the public sale area.
Proceeds from the sale benefit both the Beloit and Janesville Corps Salvation Army programs as well as providing food and housing for those less fortunate.