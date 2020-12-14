BELOIT—First responders from the Stateline Area rolled into the parking lot of the Beloit Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Monday night to show their appreciation for the doctors and nurses who have been treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic for the last nine months.
Emergency vehicles from Beloit, Town of Beloit, Town of Turtle, Clinton, as well as police squad cars from Beloit, turned on their flashing lights and personnel from the different departments applauded on the cold December night.
“It’s very humbling, this show of appreciation,” said Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett. “We should be flashing the lights on the hospital to show our appreciation to them. It’s a team effort and we are proud of our partnership with the area emergency personnel.”
After the line of emergency vehicles completed their show of lights and appreciation, personnel line up to autograph a banner that stated “Thank You to Beloit Memorial Doctors and Nurses Caring Through COVID-19.”