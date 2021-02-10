BELOIT—First National Bank and Trust Company is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest.
The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management and set their peers on a sound financial path.
To participate, students (ages 13-18) must create a video, 30-seconds or less, on saving and using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to the bank by March 1. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels.
A first prize of $5,000 could be awarded to a winner who advances to the national level.
To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save!, visit www.bankatfirstnational.com/lightscamerasave.