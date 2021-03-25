BELOIT—First National Bank and Trust Company will sponsor the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, taking place April 1-15.
The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee is a nationwide financial literacy challenge for high school students.
Participating students will gain new skills to create a personalized financial decision-making framework that they can apply to their lives now and in the future. Topics include how to save, set financial goals, budget, and invest.
To learn more about the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, visit https://bankatfirstnational.everfi-next.net/welcome/national-financial-bee-2021.