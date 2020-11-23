On Nov. 16, the South Central Chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union held its first-ever virtual Annual Meeting.
Over two dozen members were in attendance, voting on additions to the chapter’s bylaws, approving policy changes that the chapter will address at the upcoming Farmers Union state convention and electing new members to the chapter board.
Among the people joining the board are David Parr of Monticello, Hawthorn McCracken of Orfordville and Kriss Marion of Blanchardville. Matt Sheaffer was elected to a second term as chapter President.
A highlight of the meeting was a showing of the documentary film Outbroken: A Pandemic’s Impact on Wisconsin Food and Farms.