LOVES PARK—The Winnebago and Boone County Genealogical Society will host a program through Zoom online at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
“A Recipe for Writing Family History,” will be presented by Devon Lee. She has published over 60 books, including four family history how-to books. She has 20 years of experience in genealogy and 10 years experience as a journalist. She is a high energy, entertaining speaker.
The program can help people move past writer’s block and fill pages with facts and details to put family histories in readable form.
Email wbcgensociety@gmail.com to get your free ZOOM event information. Your sign in information will me emailed to you a few days before the event.