JANESVILLE—Nick Zupan, Rock County epidemiologist, will give a presentation on the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 p.m. April 27 via Zoom.
The American Association of University Women—Janesville will host the presentation titled “Understanding COVID 19: One Year into a Global Pandemic,” which will cover a breadth of information about the COVID 19 virus, the timeline of the virus spread, the development and rollout of the vaccine, and the implications for Rock County.
Nick Zupan, MPH, is an epidemiologist working for the Rock County Public Health Department. He has worked for RCPHD for the last three years. Prior to this position, he served as a researcher with the University of Wisconsin Teleophthalmology Program. He also worked in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in both state and local public health offices as a Wisconsin Population Health Service Fellowship. Nick is a Wisconsin native, originally from Madison.
The meeting is open to the public. Contact Carole at csalinas3767@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation.