JANESVILLE — Rock County has been awarded a $74,489 Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) grant from the federal government's Department of Homeland Security.
The Local Board of the EFSP is facilitated by Mary Fanning-Penny, President and CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region and consists of representatives from the faith community, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, ECHO, Family Services of S.W.A.N.I., Rock County government, and The Salvation Army Rock County. This Local Board is responsible for recommending how the funds will be distributed to local service agencies in the area.
Eligible agencies are encouraged to apply. For more information and application, visit liveunitedbr.org/efsp. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Jan. 7.