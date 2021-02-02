BELOIT — The Beloit Area Educators’ Association (BAREA) is offering guaranteed $500 scholarships to qualifying senior students.
Students who are scheduled to graduate this year from Beloit Memorial, Turner, Parkview or Clinton high schools who plan to pursue a degree in some educational field can apply for scholarships. The amount can be increased depending on the success of the BEREA’s annual fundraising efforts.
Scholarship application forms can be obtained through guidance offices at the respective schools.
The absolute deadline for submission is April 9.