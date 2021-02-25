EDGERTON—Edgerton Hospital will host a free virtual discussion on urinary incontinence and bladder control at 10 a.m. on March 10.
This class will be presented via Zoom. To join, use meeting ID 826 4865 6178, and passcode 526491.
If you have trouble controlling your bladder (urinary incontinence), you are not alone. In fact, approximately 25% of young women, 50% of middle-aged women and 75% of older women have some degree of urinary incontinence.
For more information or to let us know that you plan to attend, visit www.edgertonhospital.com.