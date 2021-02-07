BELVIDERE, Ill. — A program titled Ethnobotany and Natural History of Early Boone County, Illinois, will be presented online via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
Pam Stock and Josh Sage, both with the Boone County Conservation District, will show two videos and then stick around for a discussion on Zoom. Each video is approximately 10 minutes long:
Stock will discussion plants used for food, medicine ans shelter by the Potawatomi and the Winnebago people in the 1800s.
Josh Sage, the Director of Natural Resources at the Boone County Conservation District will discuss what Boone County looked like before European settlement and what events transpired that changed the landscape forever.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 779-537-8939.