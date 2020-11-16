BELOIT—Beloit Regional Hospice held its annual Doves and Diamonds event online on Saturday, and although the COVID-19 pandemic required a different venue for the event, the support of the community shined through.
“We had a very nice virtual experience with out guests,” said Britney McKay, digital marketing coordinator for Beloit Regional Hospice. “It was an opportunity for us to share our gratitude for all the support the community showed for our services.”
Julie Michaels won the grand raffle prize of the evening, a 14k rose gold crown ring crafted by the Gem Shop in Rockton.
The Spirit of Caring Award was presented to Ann Burger, who has been an employee with Beloit Regional Hospice for 20 years.
“She is a wonderful advocate for our services,” McKay said.
The event also featured testimonials from family members of Beloit Regional Hospice clients and guests also had the opportunity to purchase snack baskets before the event. The snack baskets also included a candle and guests were asked to light the candle during the virtual event and remember a loved one who has passed on.
All funds raised go to the services provided by Beloit Regional Hospice regardless of clients’ ability to pay.