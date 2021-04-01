BELOIT—Donna McKearn would have celebrated her 88th birthday last weekend. The longtime Beloit resident spent her life nurturing and caring for children.
To honor their mother, the McKearn family decided to honor her by establishing the Donna McKearn Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Blackhawk Technical College. The scholarship is meant to help students who wish to pursue careers in childcare or early childhood work.
Donna McKearn, who passed away in 2008, had worked doing home visits for Head Start. She enjoyed working with children and she liked that the job gave her the flexibility to spend time with her own children.
Since her passing, the McKearn family has made several gifts in the community to honor their mother’s memory.
One of Donna McKearn’s sons, Tim McKearn had served at Blackhawk Technical College Foundation director from 2018 to 2019. However, an unexpected cancer diagnosis sidelined him. Though his time at Blackhawk Technical College was brief, he was impressed with the people and the efforts of the college.
“Everyone was so welcoming to me. The friendships that I made at BTC have helped sustain me this last year and a half,” Tim McKearn said.
He approached his siblings with the idea of establishing a scholarship to honor the memory of their mother. Tim’s siblings include Cyndy Bowles, Colleen Woods, Mike McKearn and Frank McKearn. In addition, Donna McKearn had 15 grandchildren who have contributed to the scholarship fund.
“We could have established this scholarship in a number of places, but setting it up at BTC was my way of acknowledging the respect I developed for everyone I encountered at BTC and to thank them for everything they did and will continue to do,” Tim McKearn said.
“We are grateful to the McKearn Family for trusting the Foundation with this life-changing gift that will benefit early childhood education students for years to come,” said Lisa Hurda, BTC Director of Advancement and Foundation.