ROCKFORD —Discovery Center Museum is hosting Fire & Ice—a fun and educational virtual science show for families to enjoy from the comfort of their living rooms via Zoom on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
After the live show, families are encouraged to chat with science educators and ask questions.
Witness multicolored fire tornadoes and both freezing and exploding bubbles. Discovery Center educators will test the limits of super cold dry ice and fiery hydrogen. All viewers will have access to downloadable instructions for fun experiments and activities to do in the snow. After the show, ask your “burning” science questions of the museum’s science educators.
The live virtual show is just $5 per family for the public or $4 per family for museum members. Virtual seats can be reserved at https://bit.ly/3bxkJYv.
The Association of Children’s Museums estimates that around 30% of all children’s museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. By participating in any of the Discovery Center’s paid virtual programs, becoming a member, purchasing a gift certificate, or making a donation, the public is directly supporting Discovery Center’s mission and ongoing virtual education efforts.