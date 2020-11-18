ROCKFORD—The Discovery Center will temporarily close its exhibit galleries beginning Nov. 20 in response to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement of Tier 3 mitigations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest reservations will not be accepted until further notice. The Bubble Wonders virtual show will take place as planned on Nov. 20 and reservations are still available through our website and by phone at 815-963-6769.
Check http://www.discoverycentermuseum.org/ and the Discovery Center Museum Facebook page for updates.