ROCKFORD—Discovery Center is temporarily expanding its hours to provide more playful learning opportunities for families while their children are on Spring Break.
Hours will be:
March 22—28: 9:30—11:30 a.m.; 12:30—2:30 p.m. and 3 -5 p.m.
March 29—April 1: 10 a.m.—noon and 2—4 p.m.
April 2—3: 9:30-11:30 a.m.; 12:30—2:30 p.m. and 3—5 p.m.
April 3: Closed
All guests must make advance reservations for 2-hour play sessions. Time between sessions will be used for enhanced cleaning and sanitization. Reservations can be made at www.discoverycentermuseum.org/reservations#Reserve or by phone at 815-963-6769. Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 5 and older and strongly encouraged for children younger than 5. Temperature checks and health screenings will be required of all guests and staff prior to museum entry.
