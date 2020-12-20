ROCKFORD—Discovery Center’s physical doors may be closed, but their virtual doors are wide open. The museum has created some virtual science shows for families to enjoy from the comfort of their living rooms via Zoom. After the live shows, families are encouraged to chat with science educators and ask questions.
Each live virtual show is just $5 per family for the public or $4 per family for museum members. Virtual seats can be reserved at https://discoverycentermuseum.tamretail.net/Events.aspx
—Holiday Sounds, 11:30 a.m.—noon Dec. 23
Discover the science behind sound as we explore some unusual ways to make noise. See and hear the vibrations as we celebrate the holidays with a BANG. After the show, stay tuned to ask questions and chat with our science educators!
- Stargazing Astronomy Show, 7—7:30 p.m. Dec. 29
What is that shining spot in the night sky? Join our own Discovery Center educators to explore the night sky in this virtual astronomy program. Learn to spot some of the most famous winter constellations that are visible in tonight’s sky and then use those constellations to look for the wandering “stars” that we call planets. Bring your questions because we’re ready to answer them.
The Association of Children’s Museums estimates that around 30% of all children’s museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. By participating in any of the Discovery Center’s paid virtual programs, becoming a member, purchasing a gift certificate, or making a donation, the public is directly supporting Discovery Center’s mission and ongoing virtual education efforts.