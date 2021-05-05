ROCKFORD, IL—The Discovery Center is featuring a temporary exhibit of Hot Wheels cars on May 16.
The exhibit takes a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling world of racing as it investigates the scientific process for designing super-fast cars and helps families who have the need for speed understand how it is achieved.
Children and families will be invited to take part in the Pit Stop Challenge in which they can race the clock to change tires and refuel the car.
Advance online registration is required. To schedule a two-hour visit, register at www.discoverycentermuseum.org/reservations#Reserve. Admission is $11 per person for the general public and free to Discovery Center Members and children ages 1 and younger.