ROCKFORD—The Discovery Center Bubble Festival will be presented online this year and is set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 21.
Each year children are mesmerized with the bubble shapes “bubbleologist” Geoff Akins creates with ordinary soapy water and imagination.
“The show will be done over Zoom, and there is a limited number of reservations available, so we suggest people purchase tickets soon,” says Discovery Center Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.
In addition to ticket purchases supporting Discovery Center’s efforts to serve the Rockford Region, a portion of all proceeds will go to the Northern Illinois Food Bank as part of Geoff’s FEED HOPE Tour. Virtual seats are just $10/family for museum members and $12/family for the public.
A separate reservation is required for each device with which viewers wish to log on and watch the show. Reserve tickets at http://bit.ly/BubbleWonders or call 815-963-6769.
The event is sponsored by Dr. Zak’s Tooth Fairy Castle Pediatric Dentistry and Thermo Fisher Scientific, with additional support by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.