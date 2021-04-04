BELOIT—Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit has received a from the Stateline Community Foundation Impact Grant in the amount of $5,000.
The funds will be used to provide rental assistance and advocacy regarding housing stability for survivors of domestic violence.
Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit is a program of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.
For the last few years, Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit has attempted to shift the focus of the program away from responding to homelessness as a result of domestic violence to preventing homelessness. The program continues to provide emergency shelter and other services to homeless survivors of domestic violence but has emphasized early connection and supportive services to survivors in the community.