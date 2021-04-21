BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Golf Outing is set for May 21 at Krueger Haskell Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St., Beloit.
Funds raised during the event will help fund the programs of the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
Online registration deadline is May 14.
Event day registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event will start at 11 a.m. An auction will begin at 3 p.m.
For information, email to joe.fallin@firehousesubs.com or call 608-314-4935. More information is available at the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers website at www.gbacrimestoppers.com.