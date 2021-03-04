FREEPORT, IL—Cornerstone Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2021 Founders’ Scholarship Program.
Cornerstone, which has a credit union at 640 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, will be awarding four $1,250 one-time scholarships to deserving high school seniors.
The deadline for submission is March 31.
The Founders’ Scholarship Program awards students who have exemplified leadership and dedication throughout their high school scholastic career and who plan to attend an accredited college, university, community college, or technical/trade school.
Visit cornerstonecu.org for an application and full details. Applicants must be a current Cornerstone Credit Union member (as of 2/28/21).