BELOIT—Dr. Martin Luther King will be the focus of the next Courageous Conversations set for 5:30—7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. The program will be presented via Zoom.
Courageous Conversations is a monthly racial justice discussion co-sponsored by Community Action Inc., Diversity Action Team of Rock County and YWCA Rock County.
This month’s discussion is “Remembering Dr. King and Examining the Poor People’s Campaign.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968 in an effort to promote economic justice.
Videos documenting their work in 1968 will be presented and the discussion will focus on how the Poor People’s Campaign has evolved in 2021.
Please register in advance for this meeting:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.